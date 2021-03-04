What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

St-Art: The Anti-Art Gallery | The Present | Music Delivery Service

On this episode of Showcase; st-Art: The Anti-Art Gallery 00:34 Carlo Tozzi, Founder and Art Director of st-Art 01:15 Digital Art Trend 09:33 Finland's Ice Carousel 13:06 Natalia Pristankova's Old Buttons 16:45 Farah Nabulsi's 'The Present' 19:06 Van Gogh's Painting on a Show 20:37 'Salome' at Bolshoi 21:47 Music Delivery Service 22:58 Banksy's New Artwork 24:28 #StArt #VanGogh #Banksy