POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey could sign maritime jurisdiction deal with Egypt
05:45
World
Turkey could sign maritime jurisdiction deal with Egypt
Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey could sign an agreement on maritime jurisdictions with Egypt in the future following negotiations. He also says when Egypt signed an agreement with Greece last year on the boundaries in Eastern Mediterranean, it respected the southern borders of Turkey's continental shelf. Member of the Advisory Board at Koc University Maritime Forum Suha Cubukcuoglu weighs in. #Egypt
March 3, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?