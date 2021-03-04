POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Does Myanmar have the only fascist military in the region?
05:06
World
Does Myanmar have the only fascist military in the region?
According to the UN, Myanmar security forces killed at least 38 people on Wednesday when they opened fire on protesters. It’s been described it as the ‘bloodiest day’ since the coup took place on February 1. The protesters are demanding the restoration of democracy. Kyaw Win, founder and executive director of Burma Human Rights Network, says Myanmar’s army is the only fascist military remaining in the region since World War II. #Myanmarmilitary
March 4, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?