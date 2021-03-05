POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why has the US President Backtracked on Holding the Kingdom to Account?
26:40
World
Why has the US President Backtracked on Holding the Kingdom to Account?
Many expected that damning US intelligence report into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be followed by serious punitive action. Instead, eerily reminiscent of the former Trump administration, the Biden White House says it's being pragmatic and doesn't want to rupture its 'important' relationship with Riyadh. But what's the real cost of sparing the crown prince? Guests: Baroness Helena Kennedy Member of the UN Team Investigating Khashoggi's Murder Annelle Sheline Research Fellow with the Middle East Program at the Quincy Institute Ali al Ahmed Director of the Institute for Gulf Affairs Giorgio Cafiero Founder and CEO of Gulf State Analytics
March 5, 2021
