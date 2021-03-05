UN: 17% of food available to consumers ends up in landfill | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One in 10 people are forced to skip meals because they don't have enough food. According to a new United Nations report, one reason is because those who can afford to eat buy more than they need, and throw the rest away - almost 1-billion tonnes of it each year. It's an issue that highlights the inequalities in the global economy and undermines efforts to tackle the climate crisis. We spoke to Richard Swannell. He's the director of WRAP, the organisation that helped the UN Environment Programme with this year's Food Waste Index Report. He joins the show from Oxford in the UK. #FoodWaste #Restuarants #UnitedNations
March 5, 2021
