SpaceX's Starship rocket explodes after landing | Money Talks

SpaceX has successfully launched and landed its Starship rocket for the first time. It's a prototype for the spacecraft Elon Musk plans to use to send humans to the moon and eventually Mars and beyond. But celebrations were soon dashed after the spaceship exploded minutes after landing. Despite the setback, the billionaire entrepreneur is closer to his dream of launching manned missions to space.. and further commercialising the Final Frontier. Liz Maddock reports. For more on this, Christopher Conselice joined us from Manchester. He's professor of extragalactic astronomy at the University of Manchester. #SPACEEXPLORATION #SPACEX #STARSHIPROCKET
March 5, 2021
