Pope Francis visits Iraq despite COVID-19 infections and security risks
Pope Francis has landed in Baghdad for the first papal visit amid rising coronavirus infections and an ever-present security risk. The head of the Roman Catholic Church has come to see one of the oldest Christian communities in the world. The 84-year-old will visit four cities including former daesh stronghold Mosul and meet Iraq's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric. Prof Kamal Kolo from Soran University explains the significance of the Pope’s visit. #PopeFrancis
March 5, 2021
