World Share

How fake shops, codes allow domestic abuse victims to seek help

As coronavirus continues to rage around the world, researchers are warning of a shadow pandemic caused by the virus-induced confinement. An increase in domestic violence cases, with victims trapped in abusive situations have made it difficult for victims to escape their abuser and reach for help. We speak to Polish high school student Krystyna Paszko who launched a fake online shop, allowing victims to hide requests for help from their abuser and Caroline Peters who created a WhatsApp group where women can use codewords to ask for help. #FakeOnlineShop