China forecasts subdued GDP growth of 6% in 2021 | Money Talks

China has set a relatively strong growth target for economic expansion this year, as it continues to lead the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's annual parliamentary meetings kicked-off on Thursday, and Premier Li Keqiang delivered an economic forecast of more than 6-percent GDP growth for 2021. Joel Flynn has more from Hong Kong. #China #GDP #EconomicGrowth #Pandemic