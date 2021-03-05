World Share

Turkey, Iran at Odds Over Iraq Operation

Iran's envoy to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi recently called on Turkey to withdraw troops from Iraq, where the latter is carrying out an operation against the PKK terror group. Turkey condemned the remarks and summoned the Iranian ambassador to Ankara, rejecting the accusation that Turkish presence is violating Iraqi sovereignty. Despite this latest diplomatic dispute, both Turkey and Iran share similar goals when it comes to battling terrorism. So how will the two countries overcome this latest hurdle? Guests: Talha Kose SETA Brussels Director Mehrdad Khonsari Former Iranian Diplomat