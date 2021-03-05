World Share

Turkey Starts Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

Turkey has rolled out a normalisation plan after strict COVID-19 measures were put in place late last year. The country will be categorised within a risk-based system determined by infection rates and vaccinations given in each province, and have restrictions according to those levels. Weekend lockdowns have already been lifted in low and medium-risk provinces and restaurants have reopened at half capacity. So how will gradual easing of restriction help the revival of tourism and economy? Guests: Sedat Aybar Professor at Istanbul Aydin University Sinan Koseoglu Multi Property General Manager at JW Mariott