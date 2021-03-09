March 9, 2021
International women's day: Event marks progress made towards achieving gender equality
International Women's Day is celebrated across the world on March 8. The yearly event marks the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide while also calling for equality. But has there been progress over the years in the struggle for women's rights? UN Women regional director for Europe and Central Asia Alia El-Yassir explains. #Internationalwomensday
