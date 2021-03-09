POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
International women's day: Event marks progress made towards achieving gender equality
04:43
World
International women's day: Event marks progress made towards achieving gender equality
International Women's Day is celebrated across the world on March 8. The yearly event marks the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide while also calling for equality. But has there been progress over the years in the struggle for women's rights? UN Women regional director for Europe and Central Asia Alia El-Yassir explains. #Internationalwomensday
March 9, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?