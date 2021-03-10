POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Women athletes, employees earn less than their male peers | Money Talks
09:30
BizTech
Women athletes, employees earn less than their male peers | Money Talks
The International Labour Organization says women are paid less than their male peers across most regions of the world. On average, women earn about three-quarters of what men make in similar jobs and experts warn the coronavirus pandemic may only make matters worse. The UK, Australia and the EU are among the governments trying to reduce gender pay gaps, but as Sibel Karkus reports, progress is painstakingly slow. For more on this, gender equality consultant, Julie Scanlon joined us from Newcastle in the UK. #FairPay #WomenAthletes #InternationalLabourOrganization
March 10, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?