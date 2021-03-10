World Share

Across The Balkans: Serbia’s Coronavirus Vaccine Success and Why Other Nations Are Lagging Behind

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Balkans hard. But Serbia’s vaccine rollout is one of the fastest in the world, thanks largely to help from Russia and China. Katarina Petrovic visits Belgrade’s main vaccination centre to see how the process works. And we interview the Serbian Health Ministry’s State Secretary who’s leading the country’s vaccination campaign, Mirsad Djerlek. Plus, we look at why other Balkan nations have been left behind without vaccines, and ask analyst Adnan Huskic how geopolitics is impacting the region’s fight against COVID-19. Across The Balkans is TRT World’s new programme, hosted by Nafisa Latic, that explores the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp