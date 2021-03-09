POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What happens when we become touch-deprived during pandemic?
What happens when we become touch-deprived during pandemic?
COVID-19 pandemic has deprived the world of many things. It has changed the way we work, socialise and travel. But it has also taught many people some valuable lessons. Researchers say the pandemic has forced us to realise the importance of simple, everyday actions that are vital to our mental health, and they say these activities are crucial for human survival. Tiffany Field, director of the Touch Research Institute at University of Miami School of Medicine, explains. #humantouch
March 9, 2021
