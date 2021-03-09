POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US House set to vote on Biden's $1.9T COVID-19 relief plan
US House set to vote on Biden's $1.9T COVID-19 relief plan
President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package is facing one last hurdle. The $1.9T plan aims to help Americans deal with the impact of the pandemic. It passed the Senate on Saturday and the House of Representatives is expected to approve it as well. But how much will it help the millions of Americans struggling to stay afloat? Iwan Morgan from University College London weighs in. #USCovidreliefplan
March 9, 2021
