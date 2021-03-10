World Share

EU parliament strips Puigdemont, two others of immunity

The European Parliament has voted in favour of removing the immunity of the former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and two other Catalan politicians. All three left Spain following a failed independent referendum in 2017, which Madrid branded illegal. Removal of immunity will make it easier for Spain to have them extradited. They face charges of sedition and misuse of public funds. Senior lecturer in Spanish history at the University of Northumbria Carlos Conde Solares weighs in. #CarlesPuigdemont