POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia and China agree to build a joint lunar space station
02:39
World
Russia and China agree to build a joint lunar space station
Russia and China have unveiled plans for a joint lunar space station. They are still deciding whether the facility will be on the surface of the moon, in orbit or both. The announcement comes a few months after the United States said it plans to return to the moon in 2024. Christopher Conselice, Professor of Extragalactic Astronomy at the University of Manchester, weighs in. #jointlunarspacestation
March 10, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?