POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey starts building third nuclear reactor at Akkuyu | Money Talks
05:03
BizTech
Turkey starts building third nuclear reactor at Akkuyu | Money Talks
Progress is being made in the construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin launched the next phase of the Akkuyu facility in southern Turkey. When complete, the power station is expected to meet up to 10-percent of the country's energy needs, and help domestic industries boost their output. Mobin Nasir gave us the latest from the construction site of the Akkuyu facility. #Turkey #NuclearPower #Energy
March 10, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?