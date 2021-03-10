Brits favour Turkey as top destination for upcoming holidays | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Airlines and travel companies in the UK have reported a huge increase in holiday bookings after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last month that international trips could potentially resume in May. Once again, Mediterranean countries top the list of popular destinations - with Turkey being a favourite location for tens of thousands of people who have already booked their flights for the summer. Mehmet Solmaz has more. #UKtravelers #Pandemic #Turkey
March 10, 2021
