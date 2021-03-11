POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Remembering Fukushima: Insight from Japan (Episode 2/3)
04:35
World
Remembering Fukushima: Insight from Japan (Episode 2/3)
On March 11, 2011, the Great East Japan Earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Japan, triggering a large tsunami. The tsunami destroyed coastal towns and cities, and caused a catastrophic meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. It’s now been a decade since Japan suffered one of the world’s worst-ever nuclear disasters. On the second episode of 'Remembering Fukushima', TRT World looks at Japan's road to recovery and the helping hand of a Turkish rescue team. #Fukushima #Japan #Anniversary
March 11, 2021
