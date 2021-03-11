POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Secretary of State describes violence in Tigray as 'ethnic cleansing'
05:26
World
US Secretary of State describes violence in Tigray as 'ethnic cleansing'
The US Secretary of State has described violence in Tigray in Ethiopia as 'ethnic cleansing'. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched an operation against the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front in November. Troops from neighbouring Eritrea are also involved in the conflict. Antony Blinken says he wants an independent investigation into the reported human rights abuses. Stephen Cornish, General director for Doctors without Borders weighs in. #EthiopiasTigray
March 11, 2021
