POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bitcoin rise could leave carbon footprint the size of London
02:18
World
Bitcoin rise could leave carbon footprint the size of London
The price of Bitcoin has reached an all-time high recently, and while investors might be happy with their bank balances it's taking a heavy toll on the planet. New research shows the energy use of the bitcoin network could result in the cryptocurrency having a carbon footprint the same size as that of London. Financial economist Alex de Vries who is behind that research explains. #Bitcoin
March 11, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?