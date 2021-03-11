2011 disaster prompts Germany to phase out nuclear energy | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Germany is on course to finalise its phasing out of nuclear power. Europe's biggest economy is one of several countries to have abandoned atomic energy in the wake of the Fukushima disaster 10 years ago. A deadly earthquake led to the meltdown of three reactors at the Japanese plant, which became the prelude to Germany's so-called energy transition. But as Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, the result of powering down reactors seems to be just as difficult and costly as it is good for the environment. #Nuclear #Germany #Energy
March 11, 2021
