08:49
World marks one year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic | Money Talks
It's been one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. So far, it's killed more than 2.6 million people, and infected almost 119 million. The impact on healthcare systems and economies has been enormous. Nicola Hill takes a look at the route out of this global crisis. We were joined by Tarik Jasarevic in Geneva. He's a spokesperson for the World Health Organization. #Coronavirus #Pandemic #Vaccines
March 11, 2021
