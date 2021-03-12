POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN: Myanmar’s military likely committing crimes against humanity
04:27
World
UN: Myanmar’s military likely committing crimes against humanity
The UN’s human rights investigator for Myanmar says there is growing evidence the country’s military is likely engaging in crimes against humanity. His statement follows an accusation by Amnesty International that the junta is engaged in the systematic and premeditated killing of protesters. Azeem Ibrahim, director of the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy in Washington, DC, weighs in. #Myanmar
March 12, 2021
