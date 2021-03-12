POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
10 Years On, War Still Rages in Syria
26:00
World
Since the beginning of the uprising against the regime of Bashar al Assad 10 years ago, nearly 500,000 people have been killed and millions remain displaced. But despite a decade of war, a solution is nowhere in sight. In this special episode of Strait Talk, we discuss this longstanding conflict that has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. Guests: Ammar Kahf Executive Director of Omran Center Oguz Celikkol Turkey’s Former Ambassador to Syria Charles Lawley Head of Communications at Syria Relief
March 12, 2021
