POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
President Erdogan announces economic reform package | Money Talks
02:55
BizTech
President Erdogan announces economic reform package | Money Talks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a new set of economic reforms centred around boosting production, investment, employment and exports.. with the aim of transforming the economy into one of the world's largest. Erdogan unveiled the major economic blueprint in Istanbul, and said the reforms will help the country lower inflation, boost the lira and its current account deficit. He said while the coronavirus pandemic challenged the country's financial system, the economy fared better than most.He says Turkey has responded well to the health crisis and should be able to continue to enjoy economic growth beyond the pandemic. #economicreforms #TurkeyEconomy #Pandemic
March 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?