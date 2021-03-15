POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bitcoin prices retreat after hitting $62,000 on Saturday
02:48
BizTech
Bitcoin prices retreat after hitting $62,000 on Saturday
Bitcoin prices have soared past 60-thousand dollars for the first time, as major companies and financial institutions continue to adopt cryptocurrencies. The world's largest digital currency has surged almost one thousand percent over the last 12 months, with the bitcoin market now worth more than a-trillion dollars. Director of Investment Strategy at fintech firm NAGA Jameel Ahmad explains. #Bitcoin
March 15, 2021
