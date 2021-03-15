POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New-age greenhouses offer solution to demand for clean water
New-age greenhouses offer solution to demand for clean water
The World Health Organization predicts that by 2025 half the people on Earth will be living in areas where demand for clean water will be far greater than its supply. That will put many people's survival at risk, including those who need freshwater to grow food. But there's a solution - seawater greenhouses. Founder and Director of Seawater Greenhouse Charlie Paton explains why he decided to launch this project. #Climatecrisis
March 15, 2021
