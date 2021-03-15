POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Germany, Italy, France suspend Oxford-AstraZeneca jab
02:26
World
Germany, France and Italy have halted the roll-out of the #AstraZeneca vaccine, after several incidents of blood clots following the administration of the jab. Spain and the Netherlands have also stopped the inoculation, over similar worries. The World Health Organisation says countries should continue using the vaccine, but it will meet with the European Medicines Agency on Tuesday to review their data. Mehemt Solmaz reports.
March 15, 2021
