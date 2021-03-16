US Secretary of State Blinken visits Japan, South Korea

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The US secretary of state says Washington will work with its allies towards the denuclearization of North Korea. Antony Blinken made the remarks at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo. Blinken says the US aims to reaffirm its alliance with Japan. Seijiro Takeshita, professor at the School of Management and Information at the University of Shizuoka, weighs in. #AntonyBlinken
March 16, 2021
