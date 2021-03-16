POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Women experience stronger side effects to COVID-19 vaccine
03:08
World
Women experience stronger side effects to COVID-19 vaccine
As millions of people around the world are slowly being vaccinated against COVID-19, clinics in the US say women are experiencing more severe side effects to the inoculations than men. That is according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Research shows that women in particular suffer from chills, fever and exhaustion for about 24 hours after receiving the jab. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill explains why. #CovidVaccine
March 16, 2021
