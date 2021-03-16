POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Correct disposal of masks, PPE vital in saving environment
The pandemic has accelerated the use of disposable face masks and gloves. More masks are being produced by the hour than ever before, but most end up in landfills instead of being properly disposed of. They pose a major threat to the environment, and researchers are figuring out innovative ways to turn this trash into treasure. Anastasia Miliou from the Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation weighs in. #plasticwaste
March 16, 2021
