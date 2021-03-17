BizTech Share

Dozens of countries suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine | Money Talks

AstraZeneca's vaccine was once hailed as a life-saving injection that could protect much of the world against COVID-19. But a rising number of countries are halting its use, over concerns the vaccine could cause blood clots. Investigations are currently underway, but for now, the World Health Organisation says the injection is safe.. and as Mobin Nasir reports, many other countries are still using it. For more on this, Dr. Muhammad Munir spoke to us from the UK. He's a virologist at Lancaster University. #AstraZeneca #SideEffects #CoronaVirusVaccine