World Share

UN Deputy Chief: ’There is no excuse’ on vaccines

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations has called on richer countries to 'dig deeper' and help vaccinate the most vulnerable across the world. Amina Mohammed told Roundtable that the world had 'seen the worst side' of some nations, which have been accused of vaccine hoarding and failing to help protect global health. The international COVAX scheme to offer vaccines across the world aims to deliver 2 billion doses this year.