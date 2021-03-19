POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Casualties Mount as Civilian Resistance to the Military Coup in Myanmar Grows Stronger
26:25
World
Casualties Mount as Civilian Resistance to the Military Coup in Myanmar Grows Stronger
The number of dead and detained continues to rise, there are reports of enforced disappearances and torture. Yet the ruling junta has failed to deter Myanmar's anti-coup movement. Rights group Amnesty International, who documented the military's use of force against the Rohingya and other minorities - says the same tactics and weapons are now being used against peaceful protesters across the country. It's more than six weeks since the military regime of General Min Aung Line took control by force. And in that time, civil society and the economy have collapsed. Guests: Win Naing UK Party Chairperson of the National League for Democracy Wai Hnin Pwint Thon Burma Campaign UK Officer Khin Ohmar Chair of Progressive Voice's Advisory Board Charles Santiago Chairman of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights
March 19, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?