Ecuador's unethical vaccine roll-out affects COVID-19 fight | Money Talks

Guayaquil's lawsuit comes as the Ecuadorian government faces harsh criticism over how it's handling the vaccination drive. Accusations that the wealthy and politically connected were being given the injections first have led to the resignation of the country's health minister. Now, a group of lawyers is demanding the state release the names of those involved in misusing vaccines that were intended for medical personnel and the elderly. Cristina Munoz reports. #Ecuador #COVID19 #VaccineRollout
March 17, 2021
