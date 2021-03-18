BizTech Share

Turkish central bank hikes interest rate beyond expectations | Money Talks

The Turkish lira surged by more than two percent against the dollar on Thursday, after the central bank raised its key lending rate beyond market expectations. Turkey's GDP growth outpaced all but two countries last year, but more retail spending is also driving-up prices. And the government says reining-in inflation is its top priority. Mobin Nasir reports. #InterestRates #TurkeyEconomy #Lira