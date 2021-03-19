World Share

Blinken blasts aggressive China, N Korea for rights abuses

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said China was acting aggressively and repressively and has accused North Korea of committing systemic and widespread abuses against its own people. In a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Blinken has also stressed the importance of South Korea’s alliance in the region. Visiting scholar at the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University John Merrill weighs in. #Blinken