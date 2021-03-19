POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Some European countries to resume using AstraZeneca vaccine
02:12
World
Some European countries to resume using AstraZeneca vaccine
In Europe, some of the countries that had suspended the use of the #AstraZenecavaccine have begun re-administering the drug. France has decided to limit its use to people over the age of 55, despite a rising number of cases and new lockdown measures. Germany's health minister says his country might order the Russian vaccine. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was given his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
March 19, 2021
