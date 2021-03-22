Afghan Peace Process

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
In 2001 the US military entered Afghanistan to oust the Taliban from power. But twenty years later, US and Afghan authorities are struggling to negotiate peace with the very insurgents they once hoped to eliminate. Washington says it wants out of ‘endless wars’, but it's also acutely aware that instability in Afghanistan creates a security threat for the US. The Trump Administration set May 1st as the deadline for pulling out all foreign troops, but with that date quickly approaching and intra-Afghan peace talks struggling, will the US really be able to withdraw from Afghanistan as soon as it agreed to? Guests: Javid Faisal Adviser to Afghanistan's National Security Council Luke Coffey Foreign Policy Studies Director at The Heritage Foundation Johnny Walsh Senior Afghanistan Expert at the US Institute of Peace Habiba Sarabi Only Female Member of the Afghan Government's Peace Negotiation Team
