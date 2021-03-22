POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Japan bans foreign fans from attending Tokyo Olympics | Money Talks
06:30
BizTech
Japan bans foreign fans from attending Tokyo Olympics | Money Talks
Authorities in Japan have decided to ban foreign fans from watching the Olympic and Paralympic games in person. Organisers say the financially painful decision was necessary to protect athletes. They also worry that welcoming hundreds of thousands of overseas visitors will derail the nation's efforts to keep its coronavirus outbreak under control. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Kieran Maguire in Manchester. He's a sports finance specialist at the University of Liverpool. #Japan #TokyoOlympics #Pandemic
March 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?