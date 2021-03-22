BizTech Share

Indonesian farmer brings water to village by planting trees | Money Talks

Monday marks World Water Day, a United Nations initiative designed to highlight the importance of freshwater for our planet's survival. In Indonesia's Java province, one farmer has single-handedly turned his drought-prone village into a place with abundant groundwater, one tree at a time. He's inspired many people to follow in his footsteps. Rahul Radhakrishnan has the story. #Indonesia #WaterDay #Conservation