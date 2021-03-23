POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thai police clash with anti-govt protesters in Bangkok
03:06
World
Thai police clash with anti-govt protesters in Bangkok
Security forces have arrested several anti-government protesters in Thailand’s capital Bangkok. The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and reforms to the monarchy. Activists are also calling for the release of jailed protest leaders as their mass trial began this week. We speak to Deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch Phil Robertson. #Thailand
March 23, 2021
