Saudi Aramco reports 44.4% slump in net profit for 2020

The world's biggest oil producer, Saudi Aramco, is no longer the world's most profitable company, after net income plunged by almost half last year due to the pandemic. Net profit at the oil giant fell by 44-percent to 49-billion dollars in 2020, down from 88 billion dollars in 2019. Aramco says revenues were hit by lower crude prices and a drop in global demand, as well as weaker margins at its refining and chemicals businesses. Jameel Ahmad, director of investment strategy at fintech firm NAGA weighs in. #SaudiAramco