UK marks one year since first coronavirus lockdown
The United Kingdom is marking a year since Prime Minister Boris Johnson first introduced a lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19. Across the country, a national day of reflection is being organised to remember the more than 126,000 people who have died from coronavirus since the outbreak started there. Senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School Bharat Pankhania weighs in. #UKcoronavirus
March 23, 2021
