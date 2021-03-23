POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israelis head to the polls for the fourth time in two years
03:56
World
Israelis head to the polls for the fourth time in two years
Voting is underway in Israel, where people are casting their ballots in the country's fourth election in two years. Opinion polls suggest it could end in another inconclusive result. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes a successful coronavirus vaccination campaign will help him win a record sixth term. Critics have accused Netanyahu of seeking new elections to quash the corruption charges against him. Neri Zilber from The Washington Institute weighs in. #Israelelection
March 23, 2021
