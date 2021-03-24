POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least 28 killed in massive fire at Rohingya refugee camp
02:52
World
Aid workers say they are struggling to reunite Rohingya Muslim families separated after a huge fire swept through the world's biggest refugee settlement in Bangladesh. The fire forced about 45,000 people from their bamboo and plastic homes. At least 28 people were killed in the blaze on Monday and hundreds are still missing. Country Director for the charity CARE in Bangladesh Ramesh Singh explains. #Bangladesh
March 24, 2021
