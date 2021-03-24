POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brazil's top court dismisses charges against Lula da Silva
04:24
World
Brazil’s Supreme Court judge has overturned criminal convictions this month against ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, allowing the leftist politician and former union leader to run for office for a third term. To discuss the implications of the decision and what it could mean for President Bolsanaro's prospects of a second-term, we speak to Anthony Pereira from King's College London. #LuladaSilva
March 24, 2021
